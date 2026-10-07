A $3,000 Investment in SpaceX Stock at the Start of September Was Worth This Much at the Start of October

Since it went public on June 12, Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock price has climbed as high as $225.64 and has traded as low as $104.83. Most recently, however, it's gaining some traction, with the stock climbing 11.4% over the last month and closing at $171.09 on Oct. 5.

As it appears to be finding its footing, we'll take a look at not only what a $3,000 investment in SpaceX at the start of September would have been worth at the start of October, but we'll also look at what could be ahead for the stock price over the next year.

Continue reading