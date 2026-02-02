Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
02.02.2026 14:35:00
A $3 Trillion Market Opportunity: My Top AI Stock to Buy in February
Artificial intelligence (AI) investing is still the best place to be if you're looking to maximize returns on your investment. While the jury is still out on whether generative AI will provide adequate returns on the massive amount of money being invested in the technology, there are several companies benefiting from the massive artificial intelligence spending spree right now.The most popular example is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and I still think it's the best AI investment available on the market. The company is pursuing an estimated $3 trillion market opportunity by 2030, and with its dominance, the stock likely is just getting started.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
