SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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07.07.2026 06:49:00
A $5,000 Investment in SoundHound AI Made at the Start of the Year Doesn't Look Good Now. Can It Rebound in the Second Half?
On Jan. 2, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock opened at $10.29. On June 30, it closed at $6.47. For the first six months of the year, that represents a loss of roughly 37%, a tough start for anyone who invested at the beginning of the year.The decline was due to several factors. And while there is an opportunity for the stock to rebound in the second half, it's going to be an uphill battle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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08.05.26
|SoundHound AI-Aktie in Rot: Verluste in Q1 trotz starkem Umsatzanstieg (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)