SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

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07.07.2026 06:49:00

A $5,000 Investment in SoundHound AI Made at the Start of the Year Doesn't Look Good Now. Can It Rebound in the Second Half?

On Jan. 2, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock opened at $10.29. On June 30, it closed at $6.47. For the first six months of the year, that represents a loss of roughly 37%, a tough start for anyone who invested at the beginning of the year.The decline was due to several factors. And while there is an opportunity for the stock to rebound in the second half, it's going to be an uphill battle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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