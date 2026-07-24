Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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24.07.2026 16:51:00
A $5,000 Investment in SpaceX at Its Nasdaq-100 Debut Would Be Worth This Much Today
On June 12, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. SpaceX stock initially opened on the Nasdaq at $150, valuing the company at north of $2 trillion. Just weeks later -- on July 7 -- the company was fast-tracked into the Nasdaq-100 index.Let's analyze how SpaceX stock has held up since joining the Nasdaq-100 and assess what a $5,000 investment made at that time is worth today.The Nasdaq-100 is an index that includes around 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Exchange, using a modified market capitalization weighting system. Investors can track the index through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as Invesco QQQ, making inclusion an event that triggers automatic buying from passive funds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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