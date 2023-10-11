|
11.10.2023 11:18:00
A $5 Million Nest Egg Puts You in the Top 0.1% of Retirement Savers. Here's How to Get There.
Workers are encouraged to save for retirement independently and not fall back on Social Security benefits alone. Since those benefits only replace about 40% of an average wage, retiring without personal savings would mean taking a massive pay cut.Data from an Employee Benefit Research Institute analysis of retirement accounts from the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances finds that almost 50% of Americans have no money set aside for retirement. By contrast, about 4% have between $500,000 and $999,999.There are also those who have several million dollars in savings for their senior years -- but it's a really small percentage. In fact, only 0.1% of U.S. savers have a nest egg worth $5 million or more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Asien geben ab
An den Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag Verkuste.