A $5 Million Nest Egg Puts You in the Top 0.1% of Retirement Savers. Here's How to Get There.

Workers are encouraged to save for retirement independently and not fall back on Social Security benefits alone. Since those benefits only replace about 40% of an average wage, retiring without personal savings would mean taking a massive pay cut.Data from an Employee Benefit Research Institute analysis of retirement accounts from the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances finds that almost 50% of Americans have no money set aside for retirement. By contrast, about 4% have between $500,000 and $999,999.There are also those who have several million dollars in savings for their senior years -- but it's a really small percentage. In fact, only 0.1% of U.S. savers have a nest egg worth $5 million or more.