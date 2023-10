A $50 Billion Investment in Hydrogen Is Coming, and This Company Could Be the Biggest Winner

Two weeks ago, the Biden administration announced project winners for seven huge regional hydrogen hubs, which is the result of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The $7 billion government investment is supposed to catalyze another $40 billion in private investment, providing lots of jobs and economic benefits across seven different U.S. regions while bringing hydrogen -- an emission-free form of energy ideal in serving heavy industries -- to mainstream use.Those various projects also announced several partner companies in each regional hub, spreading the benefits across a number of industrial stocks. However, one company that didn't make the headlines on any of these projects may actually stand to benefit the most. And its stock looks like a solid buy today. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel