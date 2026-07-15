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15.07.2026 19:58:00
A $900 SpaceX Stock Price Prediction? Here's What a $5,000 Investment Could Turn Into.
After just over a month as a publicly traded company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is seeing price targets flood in. The average analyst price target suggests meaningful gains could be ahead for the stock over the next 12 to 18 months.One prediction, however, stands out from the rest. For his bull case, John Godyn of Citigroup forecasts SpaceX stock could trade at $900 per share. With a $5,000 investment at today's prices, that could provide quite the windfall, but the caveat is, it's going to take the company some time to get there, if it does at all.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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