A 2026 Bet on Alibaba Stock Is a Bet on AI
Follow the world of artificial intelligence (AI) long enough, and an investor is bound to hear the phrase "AI arms race." Yes, that term refers to the competition between hyperscalers to spend on and wring profits from AI, but there are also geopolitical implications.The global competition for AI supremacy is in many ways a two-horse race between the U.S. and China. In the U.S., AI investment is expected to approach $471 billion this year, while comparable expenditures in China are forecast to exceed $119 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
