Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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14.10.2026 18:54:01
A 3.6% COLA and More: Here Are the Major Social Security Changes Taking Effect in 2027
If you collect Social Security, there's probably been a big question on your mind: What will your 2027 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, amount to?
At last, we have an answer. The Social Security Administration just announced that the 2027 COLA will be 3.6%. That raise is the largest to arrive in years, and it's considerably more generous than the 2.8% COLA seniors received at the start of 2026.
Image source: Getty Images.
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