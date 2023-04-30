A 401(k) Is Cool, but I Prefer This Retirement Account Instead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retirement accounts are some of the best resources people have at their disposal for saving and investing for retirement. The most common type of retirement account is a 401(k), mainly because it's offered through employers. However, it's not the only retirement account.IRAs can also play a significant role in someone's retirement savings. Although 401(k)s get most of the attention, IRAs can be just as good a resource and even better in some cases.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading