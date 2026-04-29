HPIL Aktie
WKN DE: A117H8 / ISIN: US40432Y1091
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30.04.2026 01:00:01
A 45% Trim Inside a 12-Stock Fund Tells You More Than the Share Count
On April 24, 2026, Magnolia Group, LLC disclosed a sale of 1,170,437 shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP), an estimated $30.30 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a new SEC filing.Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. operates seven mining complexes and manages coal, mineral, and royalty assets across key U.S. basins.According to a SEC filing dated April 24, 2026, Magnolia Group, LLC sold 1,170,437 shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. The estimated transaction value was $30.30 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the 2026 first quarter. The fund's quarter-end position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. was valued at $39.02 million, a $20.95 million decrease from the prior quarter, reflecting both trading activity and market price changes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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