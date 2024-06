A balanced approach to AI platform selection

I’m not sure why our industry keeps falling into the trap that when a new concept emerges, there are near-immediate announcements that it runs best on one platform. Enterprises shouldn’t even think about other options.This VentureBeat article is an example, although it is more balanced than most. While many pundits present cloud computing as the only rational choice for AI , many hardware vendors declare that traditional hardware is the best option. Who’s right?The nuances of platform selectionThe questions I get at AI speaking events used to be some version of “what’s the best cloud?” Now it’s “where should I run AI?” Neither question has a black-and-white answer. A lot of planning must go into the selection process to define the best clouds and best AI platforms to solve specific problems.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel