International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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29.11.2026 17:30:02
A Bear Market in AI Stocks Could Be Good News for International ETFs -- For This 1 Big Reason
The U.S. stock market is going through a big sell-off, and that could be bad news for the value of the U.S. dollar.
According to Bloomberg reporting, the Japanese yen gained about 0.7% of value against the dollar on Friday, while the Swiss Franc gained about 0.4%. That might seem like a small move on just one day, but currency traders are watching for signs of U.S. dollar weakness. If artificial intelligence (AI) stocks continue to sell off, it could have spillover effects on the value of U.S. currency.
Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, told Bloomberg that "...a significant drawdown in the AI sector would be fundamentally negative for the dollar because it might imply weaker growth, lower inflation pressures and perhaps easing the need for the Fed to lift interest rates significantly."
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