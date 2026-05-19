Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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19.05.2026 23:33:01
A beaten-down biotech just lost a meaningful backer — should you care?
Bridge City Capital, LLC, fully exited its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the first quarter, selling 237,103 shares in a transaction estimated at $7.77 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 13, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Bridge City Capital, LLC, reported selling all 237,103 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $7.77 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the period. This move reduced the fund’s quarter-end position value in the company by $8.87 million, reflecting both trading and share price movements.Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare company focused on the biotechnology sector, specializing in treatments for rare neurological diseases. With a targeted product portfolio and a commercial focus, the company leverages its expertise to address unmet medical needs in the U.S. market. Its strategic emphasis on specialty pharmaceuticals and established relationships with healthcare professionals underpin its competitive position in the rare disease space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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