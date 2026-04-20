Friendly Aktie
WKN: 875857 / ISIN: JP3829200009
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20.04.2026 14:52:00
A Beginner-Friendly ETF Portfolio That Requires Almost No Maintenance and Delivers Long-Term Results
Most people who delay investing aren't doing so because they think putting their money into the markets is a bad idea. They're stuck in front of a confusing smorgasbord of options, afraid to pile the wrong things on their plate, and at least a little afraid of looking like they don't know what they're doing (especially if it's true). Thus, analysis paralysis is often the default.Have no fear. There's a quick and simple way to build a sensible portfolio by using a small handful of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). So without further ado, let's get some clarity over what's going to go into this portfolio and how much of an allocation each ETF should get.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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