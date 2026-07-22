Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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23.07.2026 01:43:15
A BeOne Founder Sold $34.6 Million in Stock but Keeps a Massive Position
John Oyler, the chief executive officer of BeOne Medicines AG (NASDAQ:ONC), sold 109,713 American Depositary Shares in transactions executed on July 20, 2026, and July 21, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($315.28); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($318.69).BeOne Medicines AG operates as a significant player in the global oncology therapeutics market with a $34.2 billion market capitalization and $5.7 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its commercial-stage immunotherapy and targeted therapy portfolio to address substantial unmet medical needs in blood cancers and solid tumors. BeOne's competitive positioning is reinforced by its established commercial infrastructure, regulatory approvals across major markets, and a pipeline of differentiated oncology assets designed to capture market share in high-growth therapeutic categories.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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