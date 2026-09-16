CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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16.09.2026 21:09:00
A Big Social Security Change Could Be Coming in 2027, and Higher Earners Will Feel it the Most
At this point, a lot of older Americans are eager to know how much their Social Security benefits will increase in 2027. And they shouldn't have to wait much longer, since an official Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) should be revealed in less than a month.
But that's not the only change coming to Social Security in 2027. There's another change brewing that could impact higher earners, and it's an important one to gear up for.
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