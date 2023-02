A bonkers US rule brands me a terrorist because of a Cuba passport stamp

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

I just want to take part in a yacht race but have to pay in advance for a non-immigrant visa I can’t even getI want to travel to Florida in March to take part in a yacht race. However, in 2019, competitors (including Americans) sailed to Cuba to begin the race back to Florida, and my passport was stamped by Cuban border control. Because of that, I have to make an appointment to obtain a visa to enter the US, as Cuba has been classified as a supporter of terrorism. I’ve paid the £147 application fee, but the online booking form has no available dates. It seems wrong to take payment for a service that is not supplied, with no refunds.DP, Truro, CornwallOne of Donald Trump’s final legacies was to class Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism” (SST). This means anyone who has visited the island no longer qualifies for a cheap and easy Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) visa waiver to enter the US as a visitor. Instead, they have to pay the fee and undergo an interview for a non-immigrant visa. The rule ranks Cuba with Syria and North Korea, and assumes holidaymakers are complicit in terror activity. Continue reading...