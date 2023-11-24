|
24.11.2023 12:19:00
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock
As of this writing, the Nasdaq Composite index is up an impressive 36% in 2023 (as of Nov. 20). By many definitions, this means that we are in bull-market territory. And for investors, it's a good time to find stocks that can produce strong returns.A company to keep an eye on, one that's likely on everyone's radar, is none other than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The tech juggernaut makes for a compelling investment, even though its shares have soared 74% this year.Here are two reasons to buy this FAANG stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!