03.08.2023 15:05:00
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock
The Nasdaq-100 index climbed nearly 4% in July, increasing for the fifth consecutive month. The rise represents the longest period of monthly growth since August 2020. The index has soared 44% year to date, with Wall Street particularly bullish on booming markets such as artificial intelligence (AI). The market's recovery from 2022's sell-off has many analysts excitedly calling it a bull market. As a result, now is an excellent time to consider investing in a reliable growth stock before it's too late, and it's hard to go wrong with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).The company proved its resilience amid last year's economic downturn and has a long history of consistent growth. So, here are two reasons to buy Apple stock in a potential bull market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
