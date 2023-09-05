Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.09.2023 14:30:00

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have slid 4% since the start of August, with investors disappointed by revenue declines in several of its product segments during its fiscal 2023's third quarter (ended July 1). This represents the tech leader's third consecutive quarter of falling revenue as it fights macroeconomic headwinds.Despite recent hurdles, Apple continues to have a solid long-term outlook. The company has a booming services business that enjoyed an 8% bump in revenue in the latest quarter, and it has leading market shares across its product lineup that will likely pay off once the sector bounces back.Moreover, easing inflation and technological advances have paved the way for a correction from last year's sell-off, with many analysts calling for a bull market. Apple's stock is up 45% year to date thanks to the recovery. Here are two reasons to buy Apple stock now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

04.08.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.08.23 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.08.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.08.23 Apple Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
01.08.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 4,10 0,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Apple Inc. 176,88 0,81% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: US-Börsen schließen mit leichtem Minus -- ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Verlusten freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex musste am zweiten Handelstag der Woche leichte Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen