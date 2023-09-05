|
05.09.2023 14:30:00
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have slid 4% since the start of August, with investors disappointed by revenue declines in several of its product segments during its fiscal 2023's third quarter (ended July 1). This represents the tech leader's third consecutive quarter of falling revenue as it fights macroeconomic headwinds.Despite recent hurdles, Apple continues to have a solid long-term outlook. The company has a booming services business that enjoyed an 8% bump in revenue in the latest quarter, and it has leading market shares across its product lineup that will likely pay off once the sector bounces back.Moreover, easing inflation and technological advances have paved the way for a correction from last year's sell-off, with many analysts calling for a bull market. Apple's stock is up 45% year to date thanks to the recovery. Here are two reasons to buy Apple stock now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.06.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|01.08.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,10
|0,00%
|Apple Inc.
|176,88
|0,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBelastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: US-Börsen schließen mit leichtem Minus -- ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Verlusten freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex musste am zweiten Handelstag der Woche leichte Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.