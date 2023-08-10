|
10.08.2023 14:30:00
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Stock
Despite healthy rallies in the stock market's top indexes this year, not all stocks have kept up. Consider mighty beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which has seen its shares trend in the opposite direction, down around 3% so far in 2023. Yet, the soda giant has stood the test of time and provided great long-term value, so investors should be far from worried. Let's consider three reasons why Coca-Cola's share could be a savvy buy for investors right now.There's no disputing that Coca-Cola has rock-solid financials. In the second quarter, the soda king made $12 billion in revenue, up 6% year over year. Non-GAAP organic revenue -- which excludes the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign exchange-rate changes -- increased 11% year over year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
