A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Home Depot Stock

The market is up this year, but Home Depot (NYSE: HD) investors aren't participating in the rally. Its shares are in negative territory on fears that high interest rates will crimp the retailer's sales into 2024. Customer traffic is declining already, in fact, and earnings have fallen compared to last year's stellar results.Yet cyclical downturns are nothing new in the home improvement industry, and they are always followed by the inevitable rebound. While there's no way to know when that upturn will start, it's even possible the market is on the cusp of another bull market today.But in any case, Home Depot is a great stock to consider having in your portfolio for the rebound, whenever it does arrive. Here are three reasons why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel