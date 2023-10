A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Stock

It's been a tough past few weeks for the stock market, but it's been even tougher on shareholders of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Investors in the so-called "Amazon of Latin America" have watched the share price of the economically sensitive stock fall 17% from its September high. Marketwide headwinds could continue to take an oversized toll on this ticker.If you suspect the global economy is on a firmer footing than the market's recent performance suggests, however, you might want to step into MercadoLibre on this sizable dip. There are three reasons this stock could outshine most others in a rekindled bull market.MercadoLibre really is a lot like Amazon in several key ways, but the description isn't quite complete. It's also a lot like PayPal as well as eBay, managing a digital payment platform and a variety of e-commerce platforms that serve much of the South American and Latin American market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel