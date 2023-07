A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock

With stock indexes up sharply from their lows (yet still below their all-time highs), many investors believe the next bull market may have already started. Wall Street is excited by the diminishing prospects of a hard recession this year, and some growth stocks have responded by soaring through the first half of 2023.Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fits into that category. The e-commerce platform's stock has roughly doubled since early January, compared to a 35% spike in the Nasdaq Composite Index. But investors could still see long-term returns from buying this market-beating stock now. Let's take a look at a few reasons why.Like all of its peers, Shopify endured a growth hangover in the second half of 2022. But demand trends have stabilized and appear to be on the upswing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel