02.08.2023 11:12:00
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Take-Two Stock
The Nasdaq Composite has rebounded 37% this year. It could be the start of a new bull market, which tends to come along with improving business prospects for industry leaders.Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) is one of the leading game companies with more than $5 billion in annual revenue. Strong sales of Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K23, and other titles kept the company afloat in a year that saw a slight decline in industrywide spending amid inflation and other headwinds in the economy.As those headwinds fade, Take-Two stock could be on the verge of a major bull run over the next several years. The stock is already outperforming the market, up 45% this year. Take-Two is outperforming the market and its competitors, but there are three reasons why more gains are in store.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,80
|0,00%
|Take Two
|133,26
|-1,11%
