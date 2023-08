A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Take-Two Stock

The Nasdaq Composite has rebounded 37% this year. It could be the start of a new bull market, which tends to come along with improving business prospects for industry leaders.Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) is one of the leading game companies with more than $5 billion in annual revenue. Strong sales of Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K23, and other titles kept the company afloat in a year that saw a slight decline in industrywide spending amid inflation and other headwinds in the economy.As those headwinds fade, Take-Two stock could be on the verge of a major bull run over the next several years. The stock is already outperforming the market, up 45% this year. Take-Two is outperforming the market and its competitors, but there are three reasons why more gains are in store.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel