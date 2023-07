A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Target Stock

It's been a tough past few quarters for retailer Target (NYSE: TGT). Ditto for shareholders. The stock's been halved since hitting record highs in 2021, reaching three-year lows just last month. The company's simply struggling with post-pandemic malaise. It's being further crimped by raw inflation.But the rest of the market isn't feeling the same pain. The S&P 500's up 20% from March's low and 27% above October's bear market bottom. Although it might still be too soon to call this move the beginning of a new bull market, there's no denying it's a possibility. If that's the case, Target is suspiciously being left out of the effort.Don't be too discouraged by Target's persistent weakness, though. In fact, if a bull market is in the offing, you might want to use this weakness as an opportunity to buy the stock. The conditions that will start a new bull market are the same conditions that will reverse Target's recent lackluster results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel