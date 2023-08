A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Stocks Just Waiting to Soar

The past week was anything but bullish for the broad market. Fitch downgraded the U.S. government's debt, strong economic data prompted yet another interest rate hike, and a few too many companies served up lackluster earnings guidance.But investors should be wary of jumping to long-term conclusions based on emotionally charged headlines. Things may not be nearly as bad as they seem on the surface. After several weeks of uninterrupted bullishness, stocks were ripe for profit-taking; many of these headlines were crafted in a way to give investors the prod they needed to do just that.Once they're satisfied, the bigger economic picture will matter again. That picture's underpinnings are strong employment, surprisingly healthy GDP growth, and cooling inflation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel