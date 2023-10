A Bull Market Could Be Here: 4 Reasons to Buy Tractor Supply Stock.

The past few weeks haven't been particularly great ones for the stock market, threatening the bullish effort that first got going a year ago. With talk of the end of rate hikes and a so-called economic "soft landing" that sidesteps a recession, a sustained bull market may still be in the cards. If that's the case, many stocks will be pulled higher.And there's a handful of tickers positioned to lead such a bullish charge. Farm and garden supply retailer Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is one of these names. There are four key reasons why it's a superior pick for a resurgent economy.If you're not familiar with it, Tractor Supply operates nearly 2,200 stores in 49 U.S. states, catering to customers ranging from small-garden enthusiasts to full-blown farmers. You'll find everything from seed to tools to horse saddles to fence wire at its stores. While you'll find the occasional Tractor Supply in a somewhat urban setting, its locales tend to be found in rural areas where yards and farms are more common. The company's also parent to pet stores operating under the PetSense banner.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel