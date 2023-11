A Bull Market Could Be Here: 5 Reasons to Buy Realty Income Stock

Shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) have been under pressure since the Federal Reserve began its rapid interest-rate-hiking streak in early 2022. With the stock now down around 30% from the cyclical high it hit in summer 2022, long-term income investors should give this reliable dividend payer a serious look. After investor sentiment shifts, the current share price could come to look like a bargain in hindsight.Here are five reasons to consider adding Realty Income to your dividend portfolio today.Realty Income has increased its dividend payouts annually for 29 consecutive years. That's a pretty impressive streak, particularly given that those dividend hikes continued right through the market's dot-com crash, the Great Recession, and the coronavirus pandemic. Its payout growth may not have been fast (roughly 4.3% per year annualized over that 29-year span), but it is clearly regular.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel