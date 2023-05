A Bull Market in Artificial Intelligence Is Coming: 2 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Craig Martell, the Defense Department's chief digital and artificial intelligence (AI) officer, is reportedly "scared to death" about the potential for AI to be used to spread disinformation and for other nefarious aims. Warren Buffett recently likened AI to the creation of the atomic bomb and its associated dangers. Geoffrey Hinton, known by some as one of the "godfathers of AI," warns that AI could be a more urgent threat than climate change. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given these and other warnings from prominent figures, thousands of technologists (including Elon Musk) have called for a six-month pause on the development of the most powerful AI systems due to their "profound risks to society and humanity." The pause would offer an opportunity to consider appropriate regulations regarding how AI is used. Still, many others are convinced that AI has the potential to have a profoundly positive impact on society. Bill Gates thinks AI is the most important technological development in decades, one that is "as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet, and the mobile phone." Meanwhile, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood expects AI to more than quadruple the productivity of knowledge workers by the end of the decade. Continue reading