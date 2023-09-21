|
21.09.2023 15:31:00
A Bull Market in Electric Vehicles Is Coming: 3 Smart Reasons to Buy Rivian Stock Right Now
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) first captured investors' attention back in 2019 when it struck a blockbuster deal with Amazon. Rivian agreed to supply the e-commerce titan with a whopping 100,000 electric delivery vans. It was the largest-ever order of battery-powered delivery vehicles at the time.Amazon also made a large investment in Rivian. The online retail giant owns roughly 17% of the EV upstart's stock, a stake that's currently worth more than $3.8 billion. Amazon no doubt saw the promise of Rivian's technology, as well as its potential to earn a sizable share of a global EV market that's set to top $900 billion by 2028, according to Statista. Image source: Statista.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!