30.07.2023 11:15:00
A Bull Market Is Coming -- 1 Incredible AI Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 300%, According to Wall Street
After enduring the worst downturn since 2008, the stock market is enjoying a remarkable recovery. To kick off 2023, the Nasdaq Composite just delivered its best first-half returns since 1983 and is up about 35% so far this year. Each of the major market indexes has increased more than 20% from their respective troughs, with some market watchers declaring the beginning of the next bull market, at least by that measure.Helping fuel the gains this year are rapid advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which promises to increase productivity and ultimately boost profits for companies that adopt this groundbreaking technology.Analysts are remarkably bullish about the prospects of one beaten AI growth stock. In fact, if Wall Street is correct, this stock is set to soar 300% over the coming 12 to 18 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
