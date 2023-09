A Bull Market Is Coming -- 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Right Now to Help You Build Generational Wealth

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos likes to bet on things that don't change: I very frequently get the question: What's going to change in the next 10 years? And that is a very interesting question; it's a very common one. I almost never get the question: What's not going to change in the next 10 years? And I submit to you that that second question is actually the more important of the two -- because you can build a business strategy around the things that are stable in time.It's a smart approach -- one that Amazon has used to deliver fortune-building gains to its long-term shareowners. Let's see how Amazon intends to keep that going.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel