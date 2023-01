A Bull Market Is Coming -- 1 Unstoppable ETF to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As we head into 2023, now is the time to be thinking about your investing strategy. The past year has been a rough one for the stock market, but there are more promising times ahead.While nobody knows for certain what will happen over the next few months, a bull market is eventually coming. The market has recovered from every downturn it's faced so far, and it will rebound from this one, too.Right now, then, is the best time to start preparing for the upswing. The investors who buy during the market's low points are well-positioned to see significant returns when the market bounces back. And there's one ETF, in particular, you might want to stock up on: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Continue reading