31.03.2023 11:56:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 AI Stock That Could Jump 93%, According to Wall Street
This is turning out to be a solid year for technology stocks following last year's forgettable performance -- as evidenced by the 21.7% gains clocked by the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index so far in 2023. And the good part is that the rally could continue thanks to multiple positive data points.For instance, inflation in the U.S. seems to be cooling. The Consumer Price Index was up 6% year over year in February, which was the lowest annual growth since October 2021. At the same time, a healthy jobs market and the possibility of a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes could turn out to be additional catalysts for the stock market in 2023. It is also worth noting that stocks tend to bounce back strongly after a down year, so it won't be surprising to see the bull run continue.That's why investors would do well to consider buying shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) before they fly higher. Cloudflare provides an integrated platform for securing multiple types of cloud platforms, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things devices, while also offering application and website security products. In simpler words, Cloudflare says it is "a large network of servers that can improve the security, performance, and reliability of anything connected to the Internet."Continue reading
