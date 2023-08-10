|
10.08.2023 11:02:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Investor sentiment has improved markedly in recent months amid cooling inflation, stronger-than-expected economic growth, and excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). After soaring 18% year to date, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is now just 6% from a record high, the point at which a new bull market definitively begins.That milestone is meaningful because the index returned an average of 186% in the last nine bull markets, and AI will undoubtedly be a source of momentum through the next one. In fact, Goldman Sachs says generative AI could add $7 trillion to the global economy over the next decade.Many companies will benefit from that trend, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is particularly well positioned to create value for shareholders. Here's why this growth stock is worth buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,90
|0,51%
