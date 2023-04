A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recession fears sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market more than a year ago, and the index is still down 25%. But history says that drawdown is temporary. Eventually, economic headwinds will give way to another bull market, and the Nasdaq will rebound.In the meantime, investors should add a few shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) to their portfolios. Here's why this artificial intelligence (AI) growth stock is worth buying today.Businesses have adapted to economic uncertainty by scrutinizing budgets more closely and spending money more cautiously. Not even cybersecurity companies are immune to those headwinds, but CrowdStrike still delivered impressive financial results last year.Continue reading