|
10.10.2023 11:40:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock You Could Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Just when it seemed like the market was on its way to new heights, 2023 showed us it wasn't done flinging uncertainty at our expectations. This summer, the benchmark S&P 500 index climbed to within a few percentage points of its all-time high, only to tank again. The fresh outbreak of war in the Middle East isn't helping either.It might seem like there's no end to market pressure on growth stocks, but rest assured, a long bull run that carries us to new heights is coming. When it does, Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) could be one that you'll wish you had bought on the dip. The average investment bank price target on the stock suggests it can shoot up more than 400% from recent prices.While there is a heap of potential upside for Caribou Biosciences, this stock isn't appropriate for everyone. Here are a few important things to know before risking any of your own hard-earned money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!