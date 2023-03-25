25.03.2023 14:45:00

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Excellent Growth Stock to Buy Now

It's hard to predict the future with certainty, but it's safe to make some assumptions about how things will unfold in the next five or 10 years. For instance, given the general historical trajectory of the stock market, it's reasonable to say that equities will almost certainly be up from their current levels in the next decade.So even after last year's downturn, a bull run will come, perhaps this year, maybe the next. Investors need to stay in the game by buying shares of companies with what it takes to perform well over the long run. Let's consider one such stock: Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). All companies have to deal with some legal requirements in their day-to-day activities. For those in the life sciences industry, there are even more regulations. Life sciences companies routinely test brand-new and unproven clinical products or technologies on patients. Without serious regulatory oversight, a lot could go wrong. Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 9,80 3,16% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.

