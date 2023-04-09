A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 FAANG Stock-Heavy Index Fund to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 nosedived into a bear market last year as recession fears rattled Wall Street, and the benchmark index is still down 15% from all-time highs. But every bear market has ended in a new bull market, and the same outcome is all but inevitable this time around. That makes the current situation a buying opportunity for patient investors, and the FAANG stocks look attractive.All five FAANG stocks crushed the S&P 500 over the past decade, and each one retains solid prospects for future growth. Investors can get significant exposure to the FAANG stocks through a specific Vanguard index fund. Of course, buying the stocks outright is also an option, but three of the five underperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years, while the Vanguard index fund in question outperformed.The bull case for each FAANG stock is detailed below.Continue reading