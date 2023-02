A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 FAANG Stock to Avoid, and 1 to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2022, economic uncertainty sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market, and all five FAANG stocks delivered their worst performances in more than a decade. The silver lining to that situation is that a new bull market will eventually wipe away the losses sustained by both indexes, and several FAANG stocks are well positioned to rebound when that happens.Here's one FAANG stock to avoid and one to buy now .Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the clear leader in social media. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are three of the four most popular social apps on the planet, and their ability to engage users made Meta the second-largest digital advertiser. But its recent financial results exposed cracks in the business that should give investors pause.Continue reading