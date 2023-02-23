|
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 91% You Could Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq-100 index hosts 100 of the largest technology companies in the world, so it's often referred to as a benchmark for the tech sector's performance. After plunging 33% in 2022, it's off to a 11% gain this year.That fits well with the index's history. Since its inception in 1985, the Nasdaq-100 has declined in consecutive years on only one occasion, during the dot-com bust between 2000 and 2002. That bodes well for positive returns in 2023. Investors have to contend with persistently high inflation and rising interest rates before the broader stock market rockets higher. But there have been clear signs inflation peaked in June 2022, and that means we might be only a few months away from the U.S. Federal Reserve's peak interest rate.Continue reading
