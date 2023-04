A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Hot Nasdaq Stock to Buy Before It Jumps 76%, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are in recovery mode this year, jumping about 27% thanks to a broader rally in technology stocks fueled by cooling inflation.The tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 index is up 19% so far in 2023, and it could head higher as the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows that inflation continued to cool in March. The CPI increased 5% year over year for March 2023, down from the 6% jump seen in February. The month-over-month increase stood at 0.1% in March, down from the 0.4% increase in February. Both measures were better than analyst expectations.The cooling inflation and the possibility that the Federal Reserve could pause interest rate hikes could return the Nasdaq back into a bull market territory. That's the reason why investors who haven't bought CrowdStrike stock yet should consider acting quickly as its hot rally could intensify. Continue reading