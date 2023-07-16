|
16.07.2023 13:10:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 131%, According to Wall Street
Last year was a tough one for investors, with the stock market suffering its worst performance in more than a decade. At long last, however, it appears the economy -- and by extension, the stock market -- may finally be on the mend. In fact, each of the major market indexes has rallied more than 20% from its recent bottom, causing some market prognosticators to call the beginning of the next bull market -- at least by that measure.Thus far, however, the rebound has been uneven and not all technology stocks have participated in the recovery. As a result, there are still numerous opportunities for investors to profit from solid businesses with stocks that have yet to bounce back. Analysts are remarkably bullish about the prospects of one beaten-down growth stock. In fact, if Wall Street is right, this stock is set to soar 113% over the coming 12 to 18 months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
