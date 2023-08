A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent AI Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow and Hold Forever

After experiencing the worst market downturn in more than a decade, the stock market has staged a remarkable recovery in 2023, with each of the major market indexes climbing more than 20% from their recent lows. This has caused some on Wall Street to call the beginning of the next bull market, at least by that measure.Yet even as some stocks have shaken off last year, the impact of the downturn lingers. Digital advertising has yet to fully recover from the economic headwinds that had marketers reining in spending, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) was one of the companies hit the hardest. The return of ad spending has been slow to appear, but there are signs digital advertising is on the rebound.While that's a positive development for the company, there are plenty of reasons to buy Alphabet stock before this bull market really starts to run.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel