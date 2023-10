A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 62% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

After more than a year of uncertainty, 2023 has marked a return to form for Wall Street. The S&P 500 index has gained nearly 12% so far this year and is up 20% since last October's bear market low. While some investors are already heralding the arrival of the next bull market, others are waiting for the index to reach a new high, which is less than 12% above the current level. While the market is currently taking a breather after its recent gains, it's only a matter of time before the bull run gains traction. The uneven recovery represents an opportunity for savvy investors, and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is one example. The stock is currently trading 62% below its all-time high, but strong results and a new bull market could drive Snowflake higher in the years to come. In fact, bull markets have lasted 8.9 years, on average, generating cumulative returns of 468%, and many stocks will generate significant gains once the next bull run begins.Here's why Snowflake could be among the big winners.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel