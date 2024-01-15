|
15.01.2024 11:10:00
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Index Fund Could Turn $300 Per Week Into $915,600
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rebounded in spectacular fashion last year. After nosediving 33% in 2022 (its worst performance since the Great Recession), the index soared 43% in 2023. Given its tech-focused composition, the excitement surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI) was a substantial tailwind, and ongoing innovation in the space could propel the Nasdaq higher in the future.Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 was less than a percentage point from reaching a new record high last week, an event that will signal the onset of a new bull market. The S&P 500 is considered a benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market, and it returned an average of 186% during each of the last nine bull markets.Now factor in the fact that the Nasdaq has historically compounded much more quickly than the S&P 500. The technology-centric index doubled the performance of the S&P 500 over the last three decades, and that outperformance could be magnified during the next bull market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!