A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Monster Growth Stock Up 375% in 5 Years to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 returned an average of 285% during the last five bull markets, and the next one is drawing closer. The index is just five percentage points away from a record high, the most conservative signifier of a new bull market.Investors hoping to benefit should be buying stocks today, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is worth consideration. The e-commerce software company saw its share price rise 375% over the last five years, and the next bull market could send the stock much higher.Research company Gartner recently ranked Shopify as a leader in digital commerce software, citing a greater ability to execute than any other vendor. Indeed, the company has become a cornerstone of the retail industry. Shopify merchants accounted for more than 10% of online retail sales in the U.S. last year, making it the second-largest domestic e-commerce company behind Amazon.