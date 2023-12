A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Growth Stock to Buy Now With $100 and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned an average of 169% during the dozen bull markets that have taken place since its creation in 1957. That statistic holds special weight today because the benchmark index is just 5 percentage points below its record high, meaning it is also 5 percentage points away from a new bull market (by the most conservative definition).Investors who want to benefit should be buying stocks today. And even though the company has fallen out of favor, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is worth consideration. Its unique position in the e-commerce industry, coupled with its historically cheap valuation, makes it a compelling buy. Additionally, at less than $100 per share, the stock is widely accessible.The last few years have been a roller-coaster for Etsy. The company grew at a phenomenal pace during the pandemic as sellers pivoted to face masks and other household essentials, making the marketplace a go-to shopping destination for many consumers. But tailwinds arising from business closures and stimulus checks eventually subsided, replaced by inflationary headwinds that forced consumers to pull back on discretionary purchases.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel